CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CRH in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.99. The consensus estimate for CRH’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CRH stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. CRH has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $52.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 9.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 8.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

