Critical Review: Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Netcapital and Senmiao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

16.2% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Netcapital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Netcapital and Senmiao Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $6.78 million 1.15 $3.50 million $0.82 1.62 Senmiao Technology $4.91 million 1.57 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Netcapital has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Netcapital and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital 37.90% 9.99% 8.33% Senmiao Technology N/A -10.35% -4.77%

Summary

Netcapital beats Senmiao Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

Netcapital, Inc. is a fintech company which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm’s platform allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company was founded by Sean F. Lee in April 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It also provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers. It operates through the Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and the Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services segments. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

