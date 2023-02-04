Critical Survey: Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) & Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A -65.52% 3.65% Cerus -24.24% -48.32% -17.18%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Cerus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerus 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cerus has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 50.00%. Given Cerus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than Longview Acquisition Corp. II.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Cerus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $7.40 million N/A N/A Cerus $157.88 million 3.65 -$54.38 million ($0.22) -14.77

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus.

Summary

Cerus beats Longview Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cerus

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.