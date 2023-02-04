Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,051,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,028,000 after buying an additional 263,308 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $79,003,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.04. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

