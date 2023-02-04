Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 233,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,641,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 202,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 74.21%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,368.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $3,617,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,368.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,667 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,641. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

