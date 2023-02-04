Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $36,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 124.97%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,206 shares of company stock worth $691,066. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

