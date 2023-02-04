Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $42,000 in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 24.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 49.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MORN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $248.38 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $298.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,365 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.38, for a total transaction of $547,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,511,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,864,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,365 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.38, for a total transaction of $547,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,511,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,864,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.84, for a total transaction of $118,124.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,500,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,713,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,279 shares of company stock worth $20,844,158 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

