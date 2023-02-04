Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $327.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 25th were given a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

