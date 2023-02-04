Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 161.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 8.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 517,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 15.6% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 59,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 23,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 8.6% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

