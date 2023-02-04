Cummins (CMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CMI opened at $256.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $258.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,949 shares of company stock valued at $21,165,782. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Cummins by 3.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.