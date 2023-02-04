Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Upgraded to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
Currys Trading Up 9.3 %
OTCMKTS DSITF opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. Currys has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.39.
Currys Company Profile
Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.
