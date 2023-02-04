D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 328 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in F5 were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in F5 by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $152.40 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $217.41. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.73 and a 200 day moving average of $151.34.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,354 shares of company stock worth $3,046,348 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

