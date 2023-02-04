D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $671,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OMC opened at $91.71 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.89.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

