D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,108 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 20.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,232 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 320.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after buying an additional 428,994 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 450,806 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $21,197,000 after buying an additional 306,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of COIN opened at $74.63 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $217.49. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,588 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.70 per share, with a total value of $380,127.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,299. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,180,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.70 per share, for a total transaction of $380,127.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 203,870 shares in the company, valued at $11,763,299. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 110,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,982 and have sold 589,976 shares valued at $25,635,144. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

