Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darktrace from GBX 450 ($5.56) to GBX 385 ($4.75) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Darktrace from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Darktrace Price Performance

DRKTF opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Darktrace has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

