David A. Dunmow Acquires 179 Shares of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) insider David A. Dunmow bought 179 shares of James Latham stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,265 ($15.62) per share, with a total value of £2,264.35 ($2,796.53).

James Latham Price Performance

James Latham stock opened at GBX 1,265 ($15.62) on Friday. James Latham plc has a one year low of GBX 1,061.20 ($13.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,446.25 ($17.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,265.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,234.51. The company has a market cap of £252.38 million and a P/E ratio of 665.79.

Get James Latham alerts:

James Latham Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Read More

