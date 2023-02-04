Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

