Desjardins Boosts Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$10.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Fiera Capital Price Performance
Fiera Capital stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.41.
About Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional and retail investors, and private wealth clients. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, Europe, and Other.
