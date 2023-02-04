Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

DFAX opened at $23.29 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.