Diodes (DIOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Diodes to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Diodes has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $2,445,373.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,374.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $2,445,373.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,374.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,427 shares of company stock worth $7,533,122. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $829,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,913,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Further Reading

