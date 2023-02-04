Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $20.31

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.31, but opened at $19.70. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 6,215,285 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after buying an additional 1,363,038 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $2,185,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $3,399,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $2,992,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

