Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $162.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.50.

DOV opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $168.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

