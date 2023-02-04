Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOV. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.50.
Dover Stock Performance
Shares of DOV stock opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.25. Dover has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $168.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 49,017.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dover by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 27.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dover by 21.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Dover by 134.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after acquiring an additional 327,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
About Dover
Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dover (DOV)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.