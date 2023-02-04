Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $167.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $168.54.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Dover by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 56,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

