Draganfly Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Draganfly in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Draganfly’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

Draganfly Stock Performance

Shares of Draganfly stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $258.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

Draganfly ( NASDAQ:DPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 26.95%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Draganfly stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) by 2,128.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Draganfly worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

