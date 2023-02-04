DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE DTE opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.