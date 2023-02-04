e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $69.30 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 202409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.51.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.
In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.
