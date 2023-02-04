Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 210,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,737,000 after acquiring an additional 90,235 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,284,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,933,000 after acquiring an additional 122,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after acquiring an additional 231,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 108,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Up 0.0 %

MRTN opened at $22.95 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.