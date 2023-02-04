Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,030,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,072,000 after acquiring an additional 214,687 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 437,773 shares of company stock worth $34,505,037. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.