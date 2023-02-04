Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Watsco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.17.

Watsco Trading Down 0.8 %

Watsco Increases Dividend

Shares of WSO stock opened at $314.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $319.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.81 and its 200 day moving average is $269.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.61%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

