Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 28,335 shares valued at $1,286,901. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

BATRK opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.64 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $35.41.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

