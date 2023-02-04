Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Avanos Medical worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

Avanos Medical stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avanos Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.