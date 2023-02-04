Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of CareDx worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CareDx by 272.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in CareDx by 152.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Stock Down 6.1 %

CareDx stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $885.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

Insider Activity at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $79.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,314.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,511.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,637 shares of company stock worth $167,138. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

CareDx Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

