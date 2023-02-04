Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $514.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $483.30 and a 200 day moving average of $501.78. The company has a market capitalization of $228.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.39.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

