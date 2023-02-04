Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,064 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

ARGO stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $981.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $56.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $2.57. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

