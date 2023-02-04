Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 61,422 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 81.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 347,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 156,037 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 91.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 629.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 146,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 78.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.21). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.17 million. Analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.