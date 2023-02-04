Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,502,000 after acquiring an additional 911,940 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $9,700,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 534,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.78. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,473 shares of company stock worth $822,489. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

