Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $4.76 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Kroger by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kroger by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,406 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

NYSE KR opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

