Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,915 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,350 shares of company stock worth $27,909,463 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CDNS opened at $185.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Further Reading

