Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of SM Energy worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $190,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

