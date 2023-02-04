Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,067 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 590.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

TENB opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 1.27. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $476,258.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,075. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

