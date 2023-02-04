Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.69 Million in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Lindsay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,090,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Lindsay by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lindsay by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lindsay by 2,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

LNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE LNN opened at $156.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.56. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $183.08.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

