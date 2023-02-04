Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 307,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 656.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NYSE:ERF opened at $16.71 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Enerplus had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 88.11%. The firm had revenue of $720.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

