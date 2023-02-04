Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,342 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of NOW worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NOW by 839.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NOW by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.64. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

