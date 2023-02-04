Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,420,000 after acquiring an additional 459,208 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,575 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,036,000 after acquiring an additional 146,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

