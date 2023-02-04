Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Overstock.com worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 223,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth $912,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Overstock.com Profile

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.