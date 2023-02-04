Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,576 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $93.14.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $509,867.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $509,867.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Sanfilippo bought 4,232 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,781.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

