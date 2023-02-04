Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 202,604 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,369,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 202,604 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,158,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,103,806 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verastem by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 881,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Verastem

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

