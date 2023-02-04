Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,386 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 138,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

FOCS opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $519.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.