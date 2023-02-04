Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,242 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of FARO Technologies worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 74.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

